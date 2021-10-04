ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Increased by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for about 0.5% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. 115,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 407.07 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.