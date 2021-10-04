Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $199.11 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

