Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $98.83 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

