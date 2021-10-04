Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,212,450.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

