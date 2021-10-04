Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 44.5% in September

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 254,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 44,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

