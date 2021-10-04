Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.84. 170,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

