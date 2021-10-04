Chia Network (XCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.68 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $164.40 or 0.00333881 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $260.12 million and approximately $30.68 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.