Chimpion One Day Volume Reaches $835,143.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00006030 BTC on exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $91.32 million and approximately $835,143.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.19 or 0.08901923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00289971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.