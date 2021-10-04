China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 4,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.60 on Monday. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.