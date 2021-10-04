China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 4,012,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRWOF opened at $0.60 on Monday. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.