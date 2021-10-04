Chonk Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,617.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.13 or 0.00085294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.60 or 0.08619036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00275971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00114450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

