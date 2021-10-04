CHW Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 11th (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 11th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CHW Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CHWAU opened at $10.20 on Monday. CHW Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.