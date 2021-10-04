CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.02.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.31 on Monday, reaching C$77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.92 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

