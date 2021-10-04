CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.