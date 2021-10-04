CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 17,068 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Infosys by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.33 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

