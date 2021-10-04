CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 187,933 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 384,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $12.56 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

