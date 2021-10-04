CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.