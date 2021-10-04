CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

