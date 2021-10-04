CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 188,799 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $7,623,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

