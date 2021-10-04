CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

