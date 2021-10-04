CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after buying an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

