CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $303.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

