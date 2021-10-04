CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.11 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

