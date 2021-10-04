CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

