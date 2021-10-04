CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.