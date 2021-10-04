CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

MCHI opened at $66.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

