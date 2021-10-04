CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 295.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unity Software by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 144,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $126.22 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion and a PE ratio of -57.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

