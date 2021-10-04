CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $50,757,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $48.03 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

