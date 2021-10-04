CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,079 over the last three months.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

