CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

