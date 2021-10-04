CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,499 shares of company stock worth $55,518,700 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.85.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $324.33 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

