CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,708 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

