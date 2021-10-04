CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 54,060 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 252,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

