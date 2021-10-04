CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 711 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.32.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

