CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

