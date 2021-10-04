CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,114,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after buying an additional 264,395 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,677,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.