CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,989 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 923.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $84.97 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

