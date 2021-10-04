CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,601 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 158.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,729,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 674,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $70.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $70.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.