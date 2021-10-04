CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSP. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,450,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,946,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,235 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.15 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.