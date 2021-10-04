Cindy Tahl Sells 50,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FATE traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.41. 1,217,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

