Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 55,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,117,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

