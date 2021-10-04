Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $387.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.61. Cintas has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

