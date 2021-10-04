Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

