Cipher Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $142,955.65 and $2,761.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.15 or 0.00612588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00964234 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.