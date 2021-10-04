Citigroup Inc. Acquires 16,046 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

