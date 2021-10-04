Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,370 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

