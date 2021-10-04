Citigroup Inc. Acquires 28,722 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

