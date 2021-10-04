Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of NOW worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NOW by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

