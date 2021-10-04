Citigroup Inc. Buys 18,747 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 89,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

FLOW stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.