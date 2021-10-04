Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,608 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 418,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

